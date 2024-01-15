 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith: Cowboys 'are irrelevant' and 'a sick joke'

January 15, 2024 11:54 AM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley share their main takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Green Bay Packers at home and break down the state of their fan base ahead of their offseason.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_chicagobulls_240115.jpg
3:55
Bulls fans reach ‘new low’ booing the late Krause
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_texans_240115.jpg
11:23
Texans have ‘a superstar at QB’ with Stroud
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lions_240115.jpg
17:54
‘Heartwarming’ Lions the NFL’s feel-good story
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_packers_240115.jpg
8:03
Love proving Packers, Gutekunst right
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cowboysfuture_240115.jpg
12:41
Will Jones turn to Belichick to coach Cowboys?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_eberflusretained_v2_240110.jpg
9:45
Bears bringing back head coach Matt Eberflus
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_draymondgreen_240110.jpg
11:44
Green must show actions after embracing therapy
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_spoelstraextension_240110.jpg
4:02
Heat give Spoelstra record-setting extension
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_vrabelfired_240110.jpg
13:44
Vrabel’s firing creates a situation for Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_harbaugh_240108__020454.jpg
2:52
Evaluating Harbaugh’s NFL options in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_arthurrivera_240108.jpg
9:06
Assessing Smith’s firing and late-game debacle
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cj_240108.jpg
9:47
Holley: Stroud will become best-ever Texans QB
Now Playing