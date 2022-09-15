Watch Now
Fields developing into a true dual-threat QB
Chris Simms breaks down how Justin Fields is improving both throwing the ball and reading the field, and explains just how dangerous the second-year quarterback can be if he continues to develop at this rate.
NFC East win totals: PHI is a team on a mission
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the win totals for the Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Commanders to discuss each squad's potential in 2023.
NFC West win totals: 49ers remain at the top
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down win totals for every NFC West team and why the San Francisco 49ers are the 'class' of the division, but will still be faced with some tough tests along the way.
NFC South win totals: NO has an unclear outlook
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the win totals for the Saints, Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers to see which teams they think could surprise people in 2023.
NFC North win totals: GB has edge to win division
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the Lions, Vikings, Bears and Packers to discuss how well they think each squad will do during the 2023 season.
Best non-QB of 21st century: Bracket quarterfinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal the quarterfinal matchups for the bracket, including LaDainian Tomlinson vs. J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski vs. Ray Lewis, Aaron Donald vs. Julio Jones and Brian Dawkins vs. Calvin Johnson.
Eagles highlight Simms’ top 5 NFL rosters
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate their lists of the five best NFL rosters, which each include the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers at the top.
Bills preseason ‘doesn’t look great so far’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Buffalo Bills' recent preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and why there could be some concern surrounding the team.
Simms: Young’s talent has been ‘underwhelming’
While Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed don't want to overreact during the preseason, they express concerns about Carolina's o-line and why Bryce Young needs to step it up.
How will Darren Waller help Daniel Jones in 2023?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss tight end Darren Waller's impact on the New York Giants and how the addition of the former Pro Bowler will help quarterback Daniel Jones in 2023.
WRs Olave, Wilson are primed for ‘monster’ seasons
NBC fantasy expert Matthew Berry joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to talk about other "ride-or-die" fantasy players he's rolling with and his outlook on the Washington Commanders.
Selecting early NFL preseason defensive standouts
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal which edge rushers have caught their eyes early in the NFL preseason.