Top News

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Clark’s triple-double leads Fever past Sky 93-58 as tempers flare after hard foul in 3rd quarter
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Jon Rahm hits fan in the head with errant approach shot Saturday at PGA
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Scottie Scheffler’s drive was headed straight into the woods – and then it wasn’t

Top Clips

nbc_hotse_dinnerpartystakes_250517.jpg
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes
nbc_horse_kornackihit4_250517.jpg
Family ties at the Preakness with Kornacki
nbc_horse_stronach_250517.jpg
Stronach on Pimlico: ‘Change is good’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Preakness High Tea from the InField with Nick Luck

May 17, 2025 04:08 PM
Nick Luck shares some tea with Preakness attendees, where the party started early on the InField.

Latest Clips

nbc_hotse_dinnerpartystakes_250517.jpg
03:17
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes
nbc_horse_kornackihit4_250517.jpg
02:02
Family ties at the Preakness with Kornacki
nbc_horse_stronach_250517.jpg
01:28
Stronach on Pimlico: ‘Change is good’
nbc_horse_kornackihit3_250517.jpg
02:15
Kornacki shares wildest Preakness Stakes moments
nbc_horse_jameswmurphy_250517.jpg
03:03
Reagan’s Wit wins the James W. Murphy Stakes
nbc_horse_deskreax_250517.jpg
02:28
Moss: Triple Crown system needs change
nbc_horse_koranckihit2_250517.jpg
02:03
Kornacki dives into Preakness’ history of opt outs
oly_atm150_atlantacitygames_ferdinandomanyala_250517.jpg
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
nbc_horse_sirbartonstakes_250517.jpg
03:01
Crudo leaves no doubt in the Sir Barton Stakes
oly_atw100_atlantacitygames_cambreasturgis_250517.jpg
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_horse_koranckihit_250517.jpg
02:07
Kornacki examines the kings of Baltimore
trackhighlightvideorace.jpg
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta
oly_atw100h_atlantacitygames_keniharrison_250517.jpg
04:09
Harrison wins 100m hurdle in stacked Atlanta field
nbc_horse_jimmckay_250517.jpg
02:35
Witty surges to Jim McKay Turf Sprint victory
oly_atm100_atlantacitygames_akanisimbine_250517.jpg
04:37
RSA’s Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m final
oly_atw150_atlantacitygames_favourofili_250517.jpg
03:18
Ofili strides to 150m world record in Atlanta
oly_atm200h_atlantacitygames_alisondossantos_250517.jpg
03:39
dos Santos cruises to 200m hurdles win in Atlanta
nbc_horse_chicklang_250517.jpg
02:32
Retribution pulls away to win Chick Lang Stakes
nbc_horse_gallorettestakes_250517.jpg
02:14
Charlene’s Dream dominates the Gallorette Stakes
nbc_horse_laydenessay_250517(1).jpg
02:22
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
02:44
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
nbc_horse_reteasemiddle_25017.jpg
02:06
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz
nbc_horse_trainermini_250517.jpg
01:02
Horse trainers weigh in on Triple Crown schedule
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
06:50
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA