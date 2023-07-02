 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Premier League Videos

All Videos

nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
02:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Look back on some of the great heart-in-mouth moments in the 2022-23 Premier League season in this collection of top goal-line clearances.
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Relive all the best Premier League goals from the month of May in the 2022-23 season.
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
04:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Rewatch some of the most memorable goals scored on the break during the 2022-23 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
03:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Watch every single goal from Harry Kane’s record-breaking 2022-23 Premier League campaign with Tottenham.
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
05:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
Look back at all the best assists from around the Premier League during the 2022-23 season.
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
04:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Watch every masterful free kick goal from the 2022-23 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_bestskills_230602.jpg
02:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
Enjoy this compilation of the best skills during the 2022-23 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_everysalahgoal_230602.jpg
04:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Watch every single goal from Mohamed Salah’s 2022-23 Premier League campaign with Liverpool.
nbc_pl_everykdbassist_230602.jpg
04:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
Watch every single assist from Kevin De Bruyne’s 2022-23 Premier League campaign with Manchester City.
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_230602.jpg
04:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
Look back and laugh at some of the funniest moments on and off the pitch during the 2022-23 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_top20savesofseason_230602.jpg
04:03
Top 20 Premier League saves of 2022-23 season
Look back at all the best saves from around the Premier League during the 2022-23 season.