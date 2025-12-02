 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Qualifying
Denny Hamlin testifies that signing NASCAR’s charter deal would have been a ‘death certificate’
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Denny Hamlin breaks down in tears as the first witness testifying at NASCAR antitrust trial
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Amalie Arena Views
How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Qualifying
Denny Hamlin testifies that signing NASCAR’s charter deal would have been a ‘death certificate’
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Denny Hamlin breaks down in tears as the first witness testifying at NASCAR antitrust trial
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Amalie Arena Views
How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Foden blasts Manchester City 4-1 ahead of Fulham

December 2, 2025 03:38 PM
Manchester City pick up right where they left off in the first half as Phil Foden strikes his side 4-1 in front of Fulham in the early moments of the second half at Craven Cottage.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
56
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
01:12
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
01:05
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251202.jpg
01:16
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251202.jpg
01:07
Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City’s second
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251202.jpg
01:21
Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals
nbc_pl_ezemixedzoneintv_251130.jpg
03:21
Eze: Arsenal ‘gave everything’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_earleua_251130.jpg
03:15
Brentford strike gold with Thiago up front
nbc_pl_mustoeua_251130.jpg
02:12
Brighton’s Hurzeler ‘could be going places’
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
04:05
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
05:01
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251130.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Chelsea, Arsenal battle to draw
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_251130.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chears_251130.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_jamesintv_251130.jpg
01:32
James: Chelsea made ‘a big statement’ in draw
nbc_pl_chearspostgame_251130.jpg
02:32
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251130.jpg
59
Merino heads Arsenal level at 1-1 with Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251130.jpg
01:16
Chalobah heads Chelsea in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_chered1_251130.jpg
05:20
Caicedo sent off for dangerous tackle on Merino
nbc_pl_nfvbha_251130.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brighton MWK 13
nbc_pl_astonvillawolves_251130.jpg
08:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whuliv_251130.jpg
09:42
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whulivpostgame_251130.jpg
01:26
Liverpool get ‘exactly what they need’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nhagoaltzimas_251130.jpg
01:31
Tzimas doubles Brighton’s lead over Forest
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251130.jpg
01:18
Gakpo powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_whured1_251130.jpg
02:42
Paqueta sent off for dissent against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251130.jpg
01:21
Kamara’s belter gives Aston Villa lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251130.jpg
01:00
Isak nets first Premier League goal for Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoalcuyper_251130.jpg
01:37
De Cuyper slots home Brighton’s opener v. Forest

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_phxbooker_251202.jpg
01:31
Who can fill Booker’s void for Suns after injury?
nbc_roto_bknporterjr_251202.jpg
01:36
Porter Jr. only Nets player with fantasy value
nbc_roto_nymwilliams_251202.jpg
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ pitching room
nbc_roto_detrotation_251202.jpg
01:28
More to come from Pistons as team gets healthier
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
nbc_dps_patriotsgiantsrecap_251202.jpg
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251202(2).jpg
05:53
Does Maye deserve to be the favorite for NFL MVP?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
04:23
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrb_251202.jpg
14:10
Singletary leads top RB waiver targets Week 14
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwr_251202.jpg
13:59
Higgins, Mitchell are Week 14 WR waiver targets
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_nba_jalen_williams_rumor_251202.jpg
09:43
How OKC is building ‘dynasty’ with draft picks
nbc_nba_better_worse_luka_251202.jpg
09:55
Are the Lakers ‘too reliant’ on Doncic?
nbc_nba_pick_six_edey_251202.jpg
04:54
Expect Edey to score over 11.5 rebounds vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_thunderwarriorv2_251202.jpg
02:33
Consider the over in Thunder-Warriors on Peacock
nbc_nba_wizard_season_251202.jpg
09:54
Clippers’ early struggles will cost them playoffs
nbc_roto_steelerravenv2_251202.jpg
02:39
Who wins Steelers-Ravens ‘disgusting’ matchup?
nbc_nba_drop_the_mike_251202.jpg
08:48
Bane, ORL starting to turn corner after slow start
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251202.jpg
01:17
LeBron throws it down, Ingram beats the buzzer
nbc_roto_dolpinjets_251202.jpg
02:09
‘Door will be open’ for Jets to beat Dolphins
nbc_roto_nykbos_251202.jpg
02:03
Knicks vs. Celtics a ‘coin flip,’ bet game live
nbc_roto_notb_251202.jpg
01:57
Saints could keep things close against the Bucs
nbc_roto_wasmin_251202.jpg
02:02
Lean on Commanders to cover against Vikings
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
MayeConductor12-2.jpg
02:23
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
01:36
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?