Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin expected to miss rest of NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

nbc_pl_maresca_251203.jpg
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
nbc_pl_arneslotintvv2_251203.jpg
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wirtz, Jones react to draw with Sunderland

December 3, 2025 05:31 PM
Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones speak to the media following Liverpool's hard-fought 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield in Matchweek 14.

nbc_pl_maresca_251203.jpg
02:29
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
nbc_pl_arneslotintvv2_251203.jpg
02:25
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251203.jpg
01:36
Arteta ‘very happy’ with win over Brentford
nbc_pl_livvssun_postgame_251203.jpg
05:11
Sunderland earn point against Liverpool at Anfield
nbc_pl_plupdate_251202.jpg
12:51
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
14:45
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_pepintv_251202.jpg
01:09
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
42
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
nbc_pl_newtotpostgame_251202.jpg
03:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ dramatic draw with Newcastle
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251202.jpg
01:13
Romero’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251202.jpg
01:06
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulmc_251202.jpg
15:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_bouevehl_251202.jpg
10:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251202.jpg
01:37
Guimaraes curls Newcastle in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251202.jpg
01:28
Grealish’s deflected effort gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal4_251202.jpg
01:11
Chukwueze’s brace has Fulham storming back at 5-4
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251202.jpg
03:54
Chukwueze makes it 5-3 as Fulham launch comeback
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
56
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
01:12
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_251202.jpg
01:28
Foden blasts Manchester City 4-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
01:05
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251202.jpg
01:07
Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City’s second
nbc_pl_ezemixedzoneintv_251130.jpg
03:21
Eze: Arsenal ‘gave everything’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_earleua_251130.jpg
03:15
Brentford strike gold with Thiago up front
nbc_pl_mustoeua_251130.jpg
02:12
Brighton’s Hurzeler ‘could be going places’
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
04:05
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
05:01
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251130.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Chelsea, Arsenal battle to draw
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_251130.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea

nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_arsbrehl_251203.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
GettyImages-2249827619_copy.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livsun_251203.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_burvcphlV3_251203.jpg
13:00
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_johnson_251203.jpg
02:11
Johnson’s tape shows an ‘underrated playmaker’
nbc_cfb_nwwrigley_251203.jpg
03:22
Wrigley Field gives NU a unique home advantage
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_roto_bosjbrown_251203.jpg
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_roto_cpaullatest_251203.jpg
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
nbc_roto_nowilliamson_251203.jpg
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford