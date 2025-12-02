Guardiola assesses Man City's 5-4 win over Fulham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Coty Schock flies high.JPG
ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Coty Schock flies high.JPG
ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Guardiola assesses Man City's 5-4 win over Fulham

December 2, 2025 05:33 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media after his side nearly surrendered a 5-1 lead and escaped Craven Cottage with all three points.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
14:45
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
42
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
nbc_pl_newtotpostgame_251202.jpg
03:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ dramatic draw with Newcastle
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251202.jpg
01:13
Romero’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251202.jpg
05:42
Gordon’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251202.jpg
01:06
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulmc_251202.jpg
15:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_bouevehl_251202.jpg
10:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251202.jpg
01:37
Guimaraes curls Newcastle in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251202.jpg
01:28
Grealish’s deflected effort gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal4_251202.jpg
01:11
Chukwueze’s brace has Fulham storming back at 5-4
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251202.jpg
03:54
Chukwueze makes it 5-3 as Fulham launch comeback
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
56
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
01:12
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_251202.jpg
01:28
Foden blasts Manchester City 4-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
01:05
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251202.jpg
01:16
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251202.jpg
01:07
Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City’s second
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251202.jpg
01:21
Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals
nbc_pl_ezemixedzoneintv_251130.jpg
03:21
Eze: Arsenal ‘gave everything’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_earleua_251130.jpg
03:15
Brentford strike gold with Thiago up front
nbc_pl_mustoeua_251130.jpg
02:12
Brighton’s Hurzeler ‘could be going places’
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
04:05
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
05:01
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251130.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Chelsea, Arsenal battle to draw
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_251130.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chears_251130.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_jamesintv_251130.jpg
01:32
James: Chelsea made ‘a big statement’ in draw
nbc_pl_chearspostgame_251130.jpg
02:32
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
01:56
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_nba_tradeseasonv2_251202.jpg
09:18
Will AD ‘generate the most buzz’ in trade season?
nbc_nba_mannix_okccompetition_251202.jpg
09:07
Nuggets, Lakers pose biggest threat to Thunder
nbc_nba_mannix_mvprace_251202.jpg
06:52
What gives SGA advantage in MVP race over field?
nbc_nba_mannix_markkanen_251202.jpg
08:56
Mannix: ‘Can’t fathom’ Jazz holding onto Markkanen
nbc_nba_mannix_surprises_251202.jpg
10:23
Heat, Raptors, Pistons among biggest surprises
nbc_csu_jaxsondart_251202.jpg
04:17
Dart putting body in harm’s way is ‘not worth it’
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251202.jpg
02:17
AFC North odds up in the air in Week 14
nbc_csu_billsrungame_251202.jpg
16:51
Bills run game cooks Steelers with two plays
nbc_roto_amonra_251202.jpg
01:27
Who can step up with St. Brown injured?
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251202.jpg
01:37
McCarthy expected to return as Vikings’ starter
nbc_roto_rhamondre_251202.jpg
01:30
How Stevenson’s return affects Henderson’s work
nbc_roto_phxbooker_251202.jpg
01:31
Who can fill Booker’s void for Suns after injury?
nbc_roto_bknporterjr_251202.jpg
01:36
Porter Jr. only Nets player with fantasy value
nbc_roto_nymwilliams_251202.jpg
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
nbc_roto_detrotation_251202.jpg
01:28
More to come from Pistons as team gets healthier
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
nbc_dps_patriotsgiantsrecap_251202.jpg
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251202(2).jpg
05:53
Does Maye deserve to be the favorite for NFL MVP?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
04:23
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrb_251202.jpg
14:10
Singletary leads top RB waiver targets Week 14
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwr_251202.jpg
13:59
Higgins, Mitchell are Week 14 WR waiver targets
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_nba_jalen_williams_rumor_251202.jpg
09:43
How OKC is building ‘dynasty’ with draft picks
nbc_nba_better_worse_luka_251202.jpg
09:55
Are the Lakers ‘too reliant’ on Doncic?
nbc_nba_pick_six_edey_251202.jpg
04:54
Expect Edey to score over 11.5 rebounds vs. Spurs