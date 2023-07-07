Richardson wins 100m heat at USATF Nationals

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
Victoria Beaver
,
Victoria Beaver
,
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Ko quadruple-bogeys par-3 fifth in USWO Round 1
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
Victoria Beaver
,
Victoria Beaver
,
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Ko quadruple-bogeys par-3 fifth in USWO Round 1
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Richardson wins 100m heat at USATF Nationals
July 6, 2023 08:01 PM
Sha'Carri Richardson blazes her way to the 100m heat victory at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a mark of 10.71 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.
Close Ad