 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Three
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arscp_arsenalanalysis_240120.jpg
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardpostgame_240120.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Three
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arscp_arsenalanalysis_240120.jpg
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardpostgame_240120.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sarrazin beats Odermatt for Kitzbuhel crown

January 20, 2024 08:24 AM
French Alpine ski racer Cyprien Sarrazin finishes first in back-to-back races at the famed Kitzbuhel downhill with a time of 1:52.96, beating downhill world champion Marco Odermatt.