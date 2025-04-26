 Skip navigation
Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry wait 90 minutes to cap third-round 61 with eagle
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
Minnesota Twins acquire infielder Kody Clemens from the Phillies
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane is a playoff difference-maker for the Oilers after long, hard road back from injuries

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_sixnats_engvfrahl_250426.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19

April 26, 2025 03:14 PM
Francesca McGhie's late try on the final play of the game helped Scotland score a dramatic victory over Ireland in the Women's Six Nations.

Latest Clips

nbc_rugby_sixnats_engvfrahl_250426.jpg
12:52
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
07:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
04:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
nbc_pl_bhavwhuhl_240526.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_250426.jpg
09:37
PL Update: Newcastle doom Ipswich to relegation
nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
02:56
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newips_250426.jpg
14:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Ipswich Town MWK 34
nbc_pl_wolvlei_250426.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leicester City MWK 34
nbc_pl_newipspostgame_250426.jpg
03:07
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
nbc_pl_souvfulhl_250426.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Fulham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_250426.jpg
01:32
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250426.jpg
01:52
Sessegnon’s 92nd-minute header gives Fulham lead
nbc_pl_bhagoalmitoma_250426.jpg
01:09
Mitoma makes it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucel_250426.jpg
01:28
Soucek’s diving header gives West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250426.jpg
01:41
Osula heads Newcastle 3-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250426.jpg
01:03
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level with Southampton
nbc_pl_newgoalburn_250426.jpg
01:38
Burn heads Newcastle 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_250426.jpg
01:27
Strand Larsen doubles Wolves’ lead v. Leicester
nbc_pl_whukudusgoal_250426.jpg
01:07
Kudus equalizes for West Ham against Brighton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250426.jpg
04:51
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_ipsredcard1_250426.jpg
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250426.jpg
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250426.jpg
02:09
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhagoalayari_250426.jpg
01:24
Ayari’s screamer gives Brighton lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_cheevepostgame_250426.jpg
01:50
Jackson delivers for Chelsea against Everton
nbc_pl_cheeve_250426.jpg
07:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_chegoaljackson_250426.jpg
01:32
Jackson powers Chelsea 1-0 in front of Everton
nbc_ffhh_day2recap_250425.jpg
04:40
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
nbc_ffhh_late3rnd_250425.jpg
05:58
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside