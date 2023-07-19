Skip navigation
Michigan, Penn State, Purdue headline NBC Sports, Peacock’s early Big Ten schedule
Matchups Market for The 151st Open
2023 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview
Michigan, Penn State, Purdue headline NBC Sports, Peacock’s early Big Ten schedule
Matchups Market for The 151st Open
2023 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview
Jordan embracing chance to play at The Open
Rose dreams of Open win 25 years after near miss
Tirico excited to announce his 25th Open
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Slumbers excited about history of Open, new No. 17
July 19, 2023 12:39 PM
Martin Slumbers joins the Live From crew to discuss the evolution to the game of golf and how the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger will impact the sport worldwide.
