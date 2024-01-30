Watch Now
Adebayo gives Luton Town shock lead v. Brighton
The Hatters are off to a dream start as Elijah Adebayo gives Luton Town a 1-0 lead over Brighton in the first minute of the match at Kenilworth Road.
What’s next for Liverpool, Klopp after departure?
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola react to Jurgen Klopp's stunning announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season and discuss what the future holds for both sides.
Klopp’s most memorable PL wins with Liverpool
Relive Jurgen Klopp's most memorable Premier League victories so far over his nine iconic years as Liverpool's manager.
Klopp’s life advice on family, motivation & more
Legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp imparts his wisdom on fatherhood, work-life balance, finding energy and motivation, and more.
Every Liverpool stoppage-time winner under Klopp
Relive all of Liverpool's stoppage-time winners under Jurgen Klopp so far after the legendary manager announced he will leave Anfield at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Klopp picks favorite Liverpool team performance
Jurgen Klopp picks out his personal favorites among Liverpool's many shining team performances during his legendary nine-year tenure at Anfield.
Should Toney’s free kick have been overturned?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Shay Given debate if Ivan Toney was taking advantage on his free kick against Nottingham Forest, or if it was a clever move.
Wright: CP loss shows Hodgson’s ‘lack of ambition’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Shay Given review what Arsenal's 5-0 win means for them, as well as Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.
Is Liverpool’s ‘controlled chaos’ good for them?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Shay Given discuss Liverpool's crucial second half over Bournemouth, their fluid formation, and more.
Arsenal showcase versality in rout of Palace
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Owen Hargreaves hit the board to look back on Arsenal's five-goal victory over Crystal Palace and detail the intricacies behind the Gunners' set-piece success.
De Zerbi details Brighton’s tactical approach
Roberto De Zerbi gives a masterclass lesson detailing his tactical approach at Brighton and goes explains his coaching philosophy.
Reds ‘found the recipe for success’ v. Cherries
Leon Osman and Owen Hargreaves analyze Liverpool's tactics to break down Bournemouth's press and find success in forward positions behind Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.