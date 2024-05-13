Watch Now
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 37
Relive Aston Villa's spectacular comeback in a six-goal thriller against Liverpool to salvage a valuable point in their battle for Champions League qualification.
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains what went wrong for his side as the Reds surrendered a 3-1 lead to Aston Villa late in the second half and settled for a draw.
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaks to the media following his side's stunning 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Villa Park.
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool and Aston Villa's exhilarating 3-3 draw at Villa Park to wrap up Matchweek 37.
Can Spurs upset City to give Arsenal life?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Tuesday's showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and Manchester City, where title implications hang in the balance.
Reacting to AVL’s ‘exhilarating comeback’ v. LIV
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their immediate reactions to Aston Villa's stunning comeback in a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Villa Park to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
Duran’s brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
An awkward deflection off Jhon Duran finds its way into the back of the net to bring Aston Villa level at 3-3 against Liverpool at Villa Park.
Duran pulls one back for Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Jhon Duran's powerful strike finds the back of the net to give Aston Villa a lifeline against Liverpool late in the second half at Villa Park.
Quansah heads Liverpool 3-1 in front of Villa
Aston Villa face an even steeper hill to climb after Jarell Quansah's towering header finds the back of the net to give Liverpool a 3-1 in the second half at Villa Park.
Gakpo taps Liverpool 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
Liverpool retake the lead thanks to Cody Gakpo's follow-up effort from close range to give the Reds a 2-1 advantage over Aston Villa in the first half at Villa Park.
Tielemans drills Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Aston Villa respond quickly as Youri Tielemans rockets his effort into the back of the net to put Villa back on level terms against Liverpool at Villa Park.
Martinez’s howler gives Liverpool lead v. Villa
Harvey Elliot's cross takes a deflection and lands in the arms of Emiliano Martinez, but the Aston Villa goalkeeper spills the ball into his own net to give Liverpool an early 1-0 lead at Villa Park.