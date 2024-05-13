 Skip navigation
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One
Jimmy Dunne resigns from PGA Tour policy board: ‘My role is utterly superfluous’
Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games - Day 15
2024 Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai broadcast schedule
Lisa Bluder
Lisa Bluder retiring as Iowa women’s coach after Clark-led teams reached last 2 NCAA title games

nbc_pl_kloppintv_240513.jpg
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240513.jpg
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
nbc_pl_plupdate_240513.jpg
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic

Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 37

May 13, 2024 05:18 PM
Relive Aston Villa's spectacular comeback in a six-goal thriller against Liverpool to salvage a valuable point in their battle for Champions League qualification.
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240513.jpg
3:32
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240513.jpg
3:38
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
nbc_pl_plupdate_240513.jpg
4:31
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic
nbc_pl_spurscitypreview_240513.jpg
2:53
Can Spurs upset City to give Arsenal life?
nbc_pl_villaliverpoolreax_240513.jpg
2:05
Reacting to AVL’s ‘exhilarating comeback’ v. LIV
nbc_pl_avlduran2ndgoal_240513.jpg
1:27
Duran’s brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_avldurangoal_240513.jpg
0:50
Duran pulls one back for Aston Villa v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livquansahgoal_240513.jpg
1:04
Quansah heads Liverpool 3-1 in front of Villa
nbc_pl_livgakpogoalv2_240513.jpg
1:17
Gakpo taps Liverpool 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avltielemansgoal_240513.jpg
1:40
Tielemans drills Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_martinezog_240513.jpg
1:11
Martinez’s howler gives Liverpool lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_lowedown_240512.jpg
6:58
Lowe Down: Premier League title race predictions
