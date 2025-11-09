Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Buenos Aires Ken Roczen styles.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Buenos Aires Ken Roczen styles.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11

November 9, 2025 01:50 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Liverpool's trip to Manchester to take on Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 11.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_dokuintv_251109.jpg
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevnew_251109.jpg
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_pepsegment_251109.jpg
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
nbc_pl_avlbou_251109.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
nbc_pl_notleeds_251109.jpg
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
nbc_pl_forestgoalthreev3_251109.jpg
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_cpbha_251109.jpg
09:41
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 11
nbc_pl_avlboupostgame_251109.jpg
02:12
Villa ‘back to their best’ in rout of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251109.jpg
01:26
Thiago’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_redcardbregoal_251109.jpg
06:42
Thiago’s penalty gives Bees lead v. 10-man Magpies
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251109.jpg
01:01
Malen nets Villa’s fourth against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251109.jpg
01:06
Barkley heads Villa 3-0 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_forestgoaltwo_251109.jpg
01:26
Gibbs-White heads Forest 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_bregoal_251109.jpg
01:08
Schade heads Brentford level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlgoal2v2_251109.jpg
01:27
Onana doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251109.jpg
55
Buendia’s majestic free-kick gives Villa lead
nbc_pl_forestgoalone_251109.jpg
01:05
Sangare equalizes for Forest against Leeds
nbc_pl_newgoalbarnes_251109.jpg
01:36
Barnes drills Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_leedsgoalonev2_251109.jpg
01:23
Nmecha gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_garyandstudiov2_251109.jpg
06:43
Neville: Wirtz is ‘trying too hard’ at times
nbc_pl_rodgersornv2_251109.jpg
02:26
Report: Villa, Rogers agree to new contract
nbc_pl_wickedstrikes_251109.jpg
02:07
Most ‘Wicked’ strikes of the PL season so far
nbc_pl_wolorn_251109.jpg
03:01
Report: Wolves to appoint Edwards as manager

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_pl_top5discussion_251109.jpg
03:12
Examining a ‘more competitive’ PL table
nbc_nba_phxlac_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns defeat Clippers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_indynuggets_251108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets down Pacers behind Jokic
nbc_nas_larsonbest_251109.jpg
05:38
Best of Larson’s 2025 NASCAR Cup series season
labaron_philon.jpg
02:53
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
nbc_cfb_iowavsoregon_251108(2).jpg
04:55
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
07:48
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
nbc_nba_raptorsxsixers_251108.jpg
01:57
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors
nbc_nba_bullsandcavs_251108.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Late surge powers Cavs to victory
nbc_nba_spursandpelicans_251108.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Fox guides Spurs to win in debut
MarcusFreeman11-8.jpg
04:42
Analyzing Notre Dame’s CFP chances
JeremiyahvsNavy.jpg
01:40
Highlights: Love impresses vs. Navy
nbc_nba_pormia_261108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Jovic leads MIA to victory over POR
nbc_cfb_freeman_intrv_251108.jpg
48
Freeman ‘proud’ of Notre Dame after win vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_love_cj_intv_251108.jpg
01:50
Carr and Love reflect on Notre Dame’s win vs. Navy
nbc_nba_lalatl_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks rout Lakers at home
nbc_nba_dallaswash_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Marshall lifts Mavs over Wizards
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251108.jpg
02:01
Fickell, Becker lead top showings of Week 11
nbc_rtf_vandytulane_251108.jpg
04:13
Where does Pavia fit in Heisman race?
nbc_rtf_secresults_251108.jpg
03:41
Texas A&M can win different styles of games
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251108.jpg
02:25
Oregon survives in ‘gritty’ win vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251108.jpg
03:06
Texas Tech ‘well-positioned’ for CFP
nbc_rtf_indianawin_251108.jpg
06:16
Indiana defeats Penn State in dramatic fashion
nbc_cfb_nd_td_7_251108.jpg
52
Washington’s TD expands Notre Dame’s lead vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_tf_5_251108v2.jpg
55
Carr and Smith connect on 34-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_nd_td_4_love_251108.jpg
01:03
Love somehow stays up on incredible touchdown run
nbc_cfb_nd_td_3_251108.jpg
58
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy