Top News

Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Men Free Skating
Ilia Malinin (with back flip), Amber Glenn open figure skating season with statement wins
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Charley Hull crushes Nelly Korda, 6 and 4, to earn first point in singles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solheim_lewisint_240915.jpg
Lewis was ‘hoping and praying’ for Solheim Cup win
nbc_golf_solheim_finalshotwin_240915.jpg
Vu clinches Solheim Cup for U.S.
nbc_indy_nxt_nashville_240915.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Music City Grand Prix

Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 4

September 15, 2024 01:36 PM
Mario Lemina got Wolves going early, but Newcastle's second-half adjustments proved too much for Gary O'Neil's side to handle as the Magpies come from behind to win 2-1 at the Molineux.
nbc_pl_angeintvreaction_240915.jpg
6:03
Postecoglou: ‘I always win things’ in second year
nbc_pl_mw4allgoals_240915.jpg
11:22
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_barnesscharintv_240915.jpg
3:08
Barnes, Schar believe Newcastle can still improve
nbc_pl_wolnewpostgame_240915.jpg
4:20
Can Newcastle keep pace with Man City, Arsenal?
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240915.jpg
1:34
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240915.jpg
1:11
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240915.jpg
1:45
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240915.jpg
1:40
Arteta credits Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_jonlee_240915.jpg
2:23
Dixon: Vicario on corners the ‘worst I’ve seen’
nbc_pl_totars_240915.jpg
9:42
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Arsenal Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_gabrieljorginhointv_240915.jpg
1:16
Jorginho, Gabriel ‘so happy’ to win at Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totarspostgame_240915.jpg
2:09
Arsenal’s set-piece wizardry stifles Tottenham
