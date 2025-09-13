 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Children of NASCAR competitors excited to sing national anthem ahead of Bristol race
Clemson v Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21
Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports file motion for summary judgment on NASCAR counterclaims

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_ncaaf_marylandtowsonhl_250913.jpg
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Children of NASCAR competitors excited to sing national anthem ahead of Bristol race
Clemson v Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21
Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports file motion for summary judgment on NASCAR counterclaims

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_ncaaf_marylandtowsonhl_250913.jpg
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea

September 13, 2025 04:59 PM
Brentford find their hero and its Fabio Carvalho with a 93rd-minute equalizer to make it 2-2 against Chelsea at the Gtech.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250913.jpg
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_whutot_250913.jpg
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
nbc_pl_whutotpostgame_250913.jpg
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250913.jpg
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250913.jpg
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuredcard1_250913.jpg
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250913.jpg
01:22
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_boubhahl_250913.jpg
10:49
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brighton Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fulleehl_250913.jpg
09:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leeds Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_newwol_250913.jpg
11:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_sunderlandcp_250913.jpg
08:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v, Sunderland MWK 4
nbc_pl_eveavl_250913.jpg
08:24
Extended HLs: Everton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250913.jpg
01:11
Gudmundsson’s own goal gives Fulham late lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2pk_250913.jpg
03:02
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250913.jpg
01:15
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250913.jpg
01:32
Woltemade powers Newcastle in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
01:24
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_arsnf_250913.jpg
09:30
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
nbc_pl_arsnfpostgame_250913.jpg
03:09
Arsenal cruise to ‘impressive’ victory over Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250913.jpg
01:19
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250913.jpg
01:27
Eze spots Gyokeres to double Arsenal’s lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250913.jpg
01:24
Zubimendi’s screamer gives Arsenal lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_nunosackeddiscussion_250913.jpg
03:31
Nottingham Forest sacking Nuno ‘baffles me’
nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
nbc_pst_manchesterderby_250911.jpg
10:53
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_ncaaf_marylandtowsonhl_250913.jpg
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_washingtoninterview_250913.jpg
46
Washington breaks down Maryland’s win vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_locksleyinterview_250913.jpg
01:54
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
nbc_ncaaf_towsontd_250913.jpg
01:41
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
nbc_ncaaf_jordancorenette_250913.jpg
01:50
Cornette showcases favorite spots on ND campus
nbc_ncaaf_picksix_250913.jpg
01:08
Roland takes interception 100 yards for pick six
hatton_bmw_rd_3_1920.png
08:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_ncaaf_marylandrushingtd_250913.jpg
34
Ray powers into end zone for touchdown vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_maryland3rdtouchdown_250913.jpg
44
Washington finds Knotts to extend Maryland’s lead
nbc_ncaaf_maryland2ndTD_250913.jpg
56
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_marylandpasstd_250913.jpg
01:06
Washington’s pass sets up Williams’ TD run
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_250913.jpg
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
oly_atmsp_worlds_final_250913.jpg
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
oly_atw10k_worlds_beatricechebet_250913.jpg
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
oly_atm100_worlds_kennybednarekheatv2_250913.jpg
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
oly_atm100_worlds_noahlylesheat_250913.jpg
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
oly_atm100_worlds_kishanethompsonheat_250913.jpg
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
oly_atwlj_worlds_taraqualifier_250913.jpg
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenworlds_250913.jpg
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
08:10
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?