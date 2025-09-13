Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Children of NASCAR competitors excited to sing national anthem ahead of Bristol race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports file motion for summary judgment on NASCAR counterclaims
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Children of NASCAR competitors excited to sing national anthem ahead of Bristol race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports file motion for summary judgment on NASCAR counterclaims
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
September 13, 2025 04:59 PM
Brentford find their hero and its Fabio Carvalho with a 93rd-minute equalizer to make it 2-2 against Chelsea at the Gtech.
Related Videos
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
01:22
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur in front of West Ham
10:49
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brighton Matchweek 4
09:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leeds Matchweek 4
11:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 4
08:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v, Sunderland MWK 4
08:24
Extended HLs: Everton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 4
01:11
Gudmundsson’s own goal gives Fulham late lead
03:02
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
01:15
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
01:32
Woltemade powers Newcastle in front of Wolves
01:24
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
09:30
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
03:09
Arsenal cruise to ‘impressive’ victory over Forest
01:19
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Forest
01:27
Eze spots Gyokeres to double Arsenal’s lead
01:24
Zubimendi’s screamer gives Arsenal lead v. Forest
03:31
Nottingham Forest sacking Nuno ‘baffles me’
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
10:53
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
Latest Clips
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
46
Washington breaks down Maryland’s win vs. Towson
01:54
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
01:41
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
01:50
Cornette showcases favorite spots on ND campus
01:08
Roland takes interception 100 yards for pick six
08:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
34
Ray powers into end zone for touchdown vs. Towson
44
Washington finds Knotts to extend Maryland’s lead
56
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Towson
01:06
Washington’s pass sets up Williams’ TD run
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
08:10
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue