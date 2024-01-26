 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 hybrid prototype: Inside the complex cockpit of a sophisticated sports car
The Today Show Gallery of Olympians
Bobsledder Chris Kinney asks for help catching burglar, stolen Olympic memorabilia
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
2023 Rookie Running Back Review, Part Two: De’Von Achane Breaks Out

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_240126.jpg
McIlroy boosts Cognizant Classic field
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240126.jpg
Kim reportedly considering return to pro golf
nbc_golf_renegadebooth_240126.jpg
Renegade is growing the game in a meaningful way

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 hybrid prototype: Inside the complex cockpit of a sophisticated sports car
The Today Show Gallery of Olympians
Bobsledder Chris Kinney asks for help catching burglar, stolen Olympic memorabilia
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
2023 Rookie Running Back Review, Part Two: De’Von Achane Breaks Out

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_240126.jpg
McIlroy boosts Cognizant Classic field
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240126.jpg
Kim reportedly considering return to pro golf
nbc_golf_renegadebooth_240126.jpg
Renegade is growing the game in a meaningful way

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Klopp's most memorable PL wins with Liverpool

January 26, 2024 11:24 AM
Relive Jurgen Klopp's most memorable Premier League victories so far over his nine iconic years as Liverpool's manager.
Up Next
nbc_pl_klopplifeadvice_240126.JPG
4:01
Klopp’s life advice on family, motivation & more
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppagetime_240126.jpg
3:45
Every Liverpool stoppage-time winner under Klopp
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppultimates_240126.JPG
12:15
Klopp picks favorite Liverpool team performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwpartc_240123.jpg
11:36
Should Toney’s free kick have been overturned?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwpartb_240123.jpg
18:42
Wright: CP loss shows Hodgson’s ‘lack of ambition’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwparta_240123.jpg
14:45
Is Liverpool’s ‘controlled chaos’ good for them?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240123.jpg
10:22
Arsenal showcase versality in rout of Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240123.jpg
15:42
De Zerbi details Brighton’s tactical approach
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgparta_240123.jpg
17:20
Reds ‘found the recipe for success’ v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesivantoney_240123.jpg
10:50
Toney showcased ‘passion’ in return for Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240123.jpg
14:30
Nunez steps up for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieshodgsonseat_240123.jpg
8:31
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing