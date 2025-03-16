 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
How to watch Monday’s playoff with Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun in the 2025 Players Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas NASCAR Cup results: Josh Berry wins for Wood Brothers
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Donaldson helps No. 22 Michigan rally late again to beat No. 18 Wisconsin 59-53 for Big Ten title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250316.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal take care of Chelsea
nbc_pl_leimu_v2_250316.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Man United MWK 29
oly_ssm1500_jordanstolzsilverv3_250316.jpg
Stolz finishes behind Kongshaug, gets 1500m silver

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
How to watch Monday’s playoff with Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun in the 2025 Players Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas NASCAR Cup results: Josh Berry wins for Wood Brothers
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Donaldson helps No. 22 Michigan rally late again to beat No. 18 Wisconsin 59-53 for Big Ten title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250316.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal take care of Chelsea
nbc_pl_leimu_v2_250316.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Man United MWK 29
oly_ssm1500_jordanstolzsilverv3_250316.jpg
Stolz finishes behind Kongshaug, gets 1500m silver

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29

March 16, 2025 06:30 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 29 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.