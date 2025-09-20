 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft: Take Giannis Antetokounmpo and don’t look back
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Three
Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee share lead at DP World Tour’s French Open
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft: Take Giannis Antetokounmpo and don’t look back
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Three
Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee share lead at DP World Tour’s French Open
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leeds United Matchweek 5

September 20, 2025 12:12 PM
Relive full-match highlights between Wolves and Leeds United at the Molineux in Matchweek 5.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
01:37
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
01:12
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250920.jpg
03:17
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chered1_250920.jpg
01:51
Sanchez sent off for taking down Mbeumo
nbc_pl_burnfohl_250920.jpg
09:30
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
nbc_pl_okointv_250920.jpg
01:34
Okoye describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Fan Fest
nbc_pl_whucp_250920.jpg
12:19
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 5
nbc_pl_potterpostgame_250920.jpg
02:53
Pressure mounts on Potter after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_bhaowngoalvanhecke_250920.jpg
01:04
Van Hecke’s own goal brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250920.jpg
01:40
Mitchell volleys Palace 2-1 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250920.jpg
01:26
Bowen’s header brings West Ham level with Palace
nbc_pl_wollee_okaforgoal_250920.jpg
01:46
Okafor doubles Leeds’ lead late in first half
nbc_pl_livevehl_250920.jpg
11:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250920.jpg
01:13
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline against Brighton
nbc_pl_wollee_stachgoal_250920.jpg
03:29
Stach gives Leeds lead with sensational free kick
nbc_pl_wollee_calvertlewingoal_250920.jpg
01:23
Calvert-Lewin heads home equalizer v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoalayari_250920.jpg
01:44
Ayari missiles Brighton 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250920.jpg
01:28
Mateta heads Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of West Ham
jadi_copy.jpg
01:07
Anthony equalizes for Burnley against Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoalminteh_250920.jpg
02:27
Minteh stuns Spurs early to give Brighton 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_wollee_krejcigoal_250920.jpg
01:37
Krejci scores on Molineux debut, puts Wolves ahead
nbc_pl_nfogoal1_250920.jpg
01:17
Williams hammers Forest 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_kingintv_250920.jpg
01:31
King: Thomas Frank is a ‘top manager’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_jjwattintv_250920.jpg
02:35
Watt opens up on the stress of supporting Burnley
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250920.jpg
03:24
Shearer: Liverpool ‘don’t have the balance right’
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250920.jpg
01:02
Gueye’s belter brings Everton back to life
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250920.jpg
01:35
Ekitike doubles Liverpool’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250920.jpg
01:20
Gravenberch’s sublime finish gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_stuartintv_250920.jpg
01:35
Everton and Grealish are ‘a match made in heaven’
nbc_pl_shearerintv_250920.jpg
02:15
Shearer discusses Wirtz’s slow start at Liverpool

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
01:26
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter
nbc_cfb_marylandtd2_250920.jpg
57
Washington hits Knotts to expand Maryland’s lead
nbc_cfb_marylandtd1_250920.jpg
51
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Wisconsin
oly_atm200_allangles_250920.jpg
01:10
Railcam View: Relive the men’s 200m worlds final
oly_atm800_worlds_final_250920.jpg
07:12
Wanyonyi wins men’s 800m title at worlds in Tokyo
oly_atwhep_hallwin_250920.jpg
11:40
Hall becomes first-time world champ in heptathlon
oly_atw5k_chebetfinal_250920.jpg
12:34
Chebet bests Kipyegon in 5000m final at worlds
oly_atmdec_worlds_garland400_250920.jpg
06:42
Garland halfway to decathlon gold after SB 400m
sales_nas_creditone_newhampshire_250919.jpg
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
oly_atwsp_jacksonfinal_250920.jpg
06:22
Jackson secures silver in shot put at worlds
oly_atw4x100_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:23
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
oly_atm4x100heat2_250920.jpg
03:53
South Africa, Great Britain out of men’s 4x100m
oly_atm4x100_worlds_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:56
U.S. 2nd in men’s 4x100m heat, qualifies for final
oly_atw4x400_usaheat_250920.jpg
07:14
U.S. storms to world lead in women’s 4x400m relay
oly_atm4x400_usaheat_250920.jpg
07:22
U.S. suffers bad exchange during men’s 4x400 relay
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
11:26
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_dls_tuastruggles_250919.jpg
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week