Reactions from Newcastle's dominant win over Foxes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Ironman Eli Tomac.JPG
Eli Tomac on May 2025 return: ‘Goal as of now is MX Round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Ironman Eli Tomac.JPG
Eli Tomac on May 2025 return: ‘Goal as of now is MX Round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reactions from Newcastle's dominant win over Foxes

April 7, 2025 05:09 PM
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham share their takeaways from Newcastle's comfortable 3-0 win against Leicester City to wrap up Matchweek 31.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_250407.jpg
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal_250407.jpg
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_pl_tactics_250407.jpg
03:02
Amorim’s tactics on display for Man United v. City
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250406.jpg
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250406.jpg
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250406.jpg
01:22
Iwobi pounces on Liverpool’s error to make it 2-1
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250406.jpg
01:12
Sessegnon blasts Fulham level against Liverpool

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
uconn.jpg
22:09
Bueckers, UConn get storybook ending with title
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
06:17
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
nbc_oht_hidalgo_250407.jpg
10:32
Hidalgo addresses social media post in article
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_dps_finalfourrecap_250407.jpg
06:32
Takeaways from Houston, Florida’s Final Four wins
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
01:53
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
02:08
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_kingspistons_250407.jpg
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
nbc_roto_dpoy_250407.jpg
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta