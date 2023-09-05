 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals
Omega European Masters - Day One
Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the Ryder Cup underdog?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_rugbyworldcup_poolbbreakdown_230905.jpg
South Africa, Ireland among loaded Rugby WC Pool B

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals
Omega European Masters - Day One
Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the Ryder Cup underdog?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_rugbyworldcup_poolbbreakdown_230905.jpg
South Africa, Ireland among loaded Rugby WC Pool B

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Chelsea took 'a backwards step' in loss to Forest

September 5, 2023 01:48 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight several standout individual performances for Nottingham Forest in their win over Chelsea, and take a closer look into Chelsea's lackluster performance.
Up Next
nbc_pl_t2rbhavnew_230905.jpg
9:36
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rburvtot_230905.jpg
7:20
Tottenham feels like a ‘totally different’ club
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rlivvavl_230905.jpg
8:22
Liverpool ‘really good, really easy’ against Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmcvful_230905.jpg
5:18
Can any team rival City for Premier League title?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rarsvmu_230905.jpg
16:10
Arsenal ‘head and shoulders above’ Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoe_230903.jpg
1:14
Gilmour ‘absolutely perfect’ for Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rnewvliv_230828.jpg
21:01
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rarsvful_230828.jpg
9:19
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rbouvtot_230828.jpg
6:42
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rchevlut_230828.jpg
7:30
Sterling showing maturity, growth at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmuvnf_230828.jpg
4:18
Man United show composure to avoid near disaster
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rshuvmc_230828.jpg
8:34
Earle: Rodri is Manchester City’s ‘Superman’
Now Playing