 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
McLaughlin wins Milwaukee as misfortune strikes IndyCar title contenders Palou, Power
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Romine: It’s time for PGA Tour to get rid of its Net Tour Championship
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey-Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou stalls on pace laps in chaotic start at Milwaukee

Top Clips

nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
Power escapes disaster despite spin at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
nbc_golf_askiaintv_240831.jpg
East Lake Foundation makes difference in community

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
McLaughlin wins Milwaukee as misfortune strikes IndyCar title contenders Palou, Power
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Romine: It’s time for PGA Tour to get rid of its Net Tour Championship
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey-Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou stalls on pace laps in chaotic start at Milwaukee

Top Clips

nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
Power escapes disaster despite spin at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
nbc_golf_askiaintv_240831.jpg
East Lake Foundation makes difference in community

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Ndiaye is 'a breath of fresh air for Everton'

September 1, 2024 04:01 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why Iliman Ndiaye is his underappreciated performer following Everton's emotional rollercoaster of a loss to Bournemouth.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
1:58
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rliverpoolbrent_240827.jpg
9:15
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rbhamanunited_240827.jpg
9:21
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rwolveschelsea_240827.jpg
8:56
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rastonvillaarsenal_240827.jpg
13:20
Raya already made ‘save of the season’ v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
1:38
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
2:36
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tworobbiesfullepi_240818.jpg
16:34
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_240519.jpg
10:46
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsonliverpool_240507.jpg
12:52
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsonhaaland_240507.jpg
7:30
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsenalstaytop_240507.jpg
9:04
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
Now Playing