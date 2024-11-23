Watch Now
Partey powers Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Forest
Thomas Partey doubles Arsenal's lead over Nottingham Forest with a lovely curling strike from distance in the second half at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
Relive Aston Villa's four-goal thriller against Crystal Palace that saw both sides share the spoils at Villa Park in Matchweek 12.
Baleba sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
Brighton go down to 10 men after Carlos Baleba picks up his second yellow card of the match for a reckless challenge against Bournemouth.
Guedes nets Wolves’ fourth goal against Fulham
The comeback is complete and the rout is now on for Wolves as Goncalo Guedes makes it 4-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Brooks pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Brighton
The Cherries aren't done just yet as David Brooks gets his name on the scoresheet late against 10-man Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.
Cunha’s belter gives Wolves 3-1 lead v. Fulham
Matheus Cunha completes his brace with a wonderful finish from distance to give Wolves a comfortable 3-1 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Nwaneri puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Forest
Arsenal's 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri scores his first Premier League goal for the Gunners as he gives his side a commanding 3-0 lead against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.
Barkley heads Villa level at 2-2 against Palace
Aston Villa get their equalizer as Ross Barkley rises up on the corner kick to guide his header into the Crystal Palace goal.
Gomes lifts Wolves 2-1 in front of Fulham
Wolves take the lead thanks to Joao Gomes' bullet of a strike into the bottom corner of the Fulham goal to make it 2-1 at Craven Cottage.
Pedro’s wizardry sets up Mitoma to make it 2-0
Take a bow, Joao Pedro! The Brighton striker's beautiful assist sets up Kauro Mitoma for a lovely finish to make it 2-0 for the Seagulls against Bournemouth.
Devenny makes it 2-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa
For the second time in the first half, Aston Villa get caught on the break as Justin Devenny punishes Unai Emery's side right before the halftime interval.
Norgaard sent off for dangerous tackle on Pickford
Brentford go down to 10 men as Christian Norgaard's sliding attempt results in a reckless challenge on Everton's Jordan Pickford.