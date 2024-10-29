 Skip navigation
alex barkov florida panthers white jersey
Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers arrive in Finland. And the Finns on team are thrilled
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Jordan Lesley
West Virginia fires defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, names Jeff Koonz interim DC

nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
nbc_pl_genxliverpool_241029.jpg
How Liverpool took back control against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wowshockingmisses_241029.jpg
Most shocking misses in Premier League history

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
alex barkov florida panthers white jersey
Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers arrive in Finland. And the Finns on team are thrilled
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Jordan Lesley
West Virginia fires defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, names Jeff Koonz interim DC

nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
nbc_pl_genxliverpool_241029.jpg
How Liverpool took back control against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wowshockingmisses_241029.jpg
Most shocking misses in Premier League history

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 9

October 29, 2024 12:46 PM
Look back on the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 9.
nbc_pl_genxliverpool_241029.jpg
6:29
How Liverpool took back control against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wowshockingmisses_241029.jpg
6:55
Most shocking misses in Premier League history
nbc_pl_tenhagjpwreax_241028.jpg
2:17
What’s next for Man United after firing ten Hag?
nbc_pl_earleontenhag_241027.jpg
1:59
Ten Hag’s Man United is full of ‘question marks’
nbc_pl_earlemustoe_241027.jpg
3:29
Smith Rowe a ‘top midfield talent'; Beto shines
nbc_pl_update_241027.jpg
33:23
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool battle to draw
nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_241027.jpg
15:09
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_slotmachineintv_241027.jpg
5:24
Slot: Saka played ‘an outstanding game’
nbc_pl_sakaintv_241027.jpg
3:16
Saka ‘a bit disappointed’ with draw v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241027.jpg
2:17
Arteta: Arsenal ‘should’ve won’ against Liverpool
nbc_pl_tenhagintvreaction_241027.jpg
3:46
Manchester United are ‘in a mess’ under ten Hag
nbc_pl_vvdintv_241027.jpg
2:26
Van Dijk: Liverpool’s draw was a ‘fair result’
