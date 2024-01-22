 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State sends a message vs. Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lomasbrowninterview_240122.jpg
Lions ‘refreshing’ journey to NFC title game
nbc_big10_bigtenin10ep3_240122.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Illinois can reach the Final Four
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State sends a message vs. Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lomasbrowninterview_240122.jpg
Lions ‘refreshing’ journey to NFC title game
nbc_big10_bigtenin10ep3_240122.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Illinois can reach the Final Four
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?

January 22, 2024 02:22 PM
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss the latest reports on Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace following a 5-0 loss to Arsenal in Matchweek 21.
Up Next
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
2:24
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
2:33
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
1:07
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticsessiontoney_240121.jpg
5:05
Analyzing Toney’s impact in return for Brentford
Now Playing
GettyImages-1949723731_copy.jpg
4:35
Lowe Down: ‘Foamgate’ free kick was ‘clever!’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240121.jpg
9:25
PL Update: Liverpool pick Bournemouth apart
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_kloppintv_240121.jpg
4:07
Klopp details halftime adjustments v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_jotaintv_240121.jpg
2:14
Reds ‘ready to face the challenges’ of title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_postgamereacs_240121.jpg
2:03
Liverpool make ‘big statement’ in rout of Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_extendedhl_240121.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_nunezgoal2_240121.jpg
1:20
Nunez’s double makes it 4-0 v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_jotagoal2_240121.jpg
1:35
Jota’s brace gives Liverpool 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Now Playing