Will Potter replace Hodgson at Palace?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding the future at Crystal Palace and for Roy Hodgson following a 5-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson reflects on his team's 5-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates and addresses the fans' frustrations with his side.
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive five-goal win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates.
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break
Leandro Trossard joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to share his main takeaways from Arsenal's dominant 5-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Palace Matchweek 21
A late brace from Gabriel Martinelli helped secure three points for Arsenal in a dominant victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates.
Martinelli’s brace makes it 5-0 for v. Palace
Barely a minute after scoring, Gabriel Martinelli doubles his tally to give Arsenal a 5-0 lead against Crystal Palace late in the second half at the Emirates.
Martinelli slots home Arsenal’s fourth v. Palace
Gabriel Martinelli curls in Arsenal's fourth goal to give the Gunners a commanding 4-0 lead over Crystal Palace in the second half at the Emirates.
Trossard powers Arsenal to 3-0 lead v. Palace
David Raya's perfect outlet ball finds a sprinting Gabriel Jesus, who sets up Leandro Trossard in front of goal to make it 3-0 against Crystal Palace in the second half at the Emirates.
Henderson’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead
Gabriel Magalhaes' header hits off Dean Henderson and finds the back of the net to give the Gunners a comfortable 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace in the first half at the Emirates.
Gabriel heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
Gabriel Magalhaes' towering header off a Gunners' corner gives Arsenal an early 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace at the Emirates.
McIntyre compares WWE, Premier League fandoms
Rebecca Lowe catches up with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre to discuss his Manchester United and Rangers fandom, preview Nashville's upcoming Premier League Fan Fest, and previews this month's Royal Rumble.
Every touch by Werner in Spurs debut v. Man United
Watch Timo Werner's first appearance for Tottenham after the striker marked his Premier League with an assist against Manchester United.