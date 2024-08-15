 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Haas Factory Team will add RFK Racing engineer to be Cole Custer’s crew chief in 2025
Ohio State Football Fall Camp
Will Howard wins No. 2 Ohio State’s quarterback competition, Devin Brown is backup again
Gunnar Henderson
Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 15

Top Clips

nbc_smx_ciabattiintv_240815.jpg
Ducati, Ciabatti honing in on SMX opportunities
nbc_smx_30board_240815.jpg
Deegan has sights set on 250 championship
nbc_smx_fowler_240815.jpg
Deegan winning 250 ‘almost a lock’ at Budds Creek

Djokovic headlines U.S. Open, Osaka's Wild Card

August 15, 2024 02:41 PM
Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querry look ahead to the upcoming tennis hard court season and make their picks for the U.S. Open, headlined by Novak Djokovic, Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka.