Patrick: Kelly 'was never a good fit' at LSU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Patrick: Kelly 'was never a good fit' at LSU
October 27, 2025 01:10 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to Brian Kelly's firing from LSU as head coach, reflecting on Kelly's tenure in Death Valley and the significance of this on a larger scale in college football.
Related Videos
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
14:22
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
10:17
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
05:12
Callahan firing casts doubt on Titans front office
14:00
Leinart discusses ‘Bush Push’ game 20 years later
19:11
Herbstreit: Penn State head coach is ‘premier job’
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job
03:39
Indiana beating Oregon ‘surprise of the weekend’
06:10
Ramifications of Franklin firing for Penn State
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
Latest Clips
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
02:10
Kraft the number one TE in fantasy football
02:13
Implications of ‘brutal’ Skattebo injury for NYG
03:23
Henry stock rising for BAL with favorable schedule
01:15
Best bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night
04:41
Williams still not clicking in Bears offense
01:59
Stroud quietly producing in Texans offense
05:01
Previewing top NBA Week 2 matchups
09:49
How can the Magic have a successful season?
02:20
Falcons’ Robinson among Week 8 Sunday Scaries
09:24
Colts’ Taylor, Pittman among weekend warriors
04:07
Harvey performance ‘not sustainable’ for Broncos
09:50
Rookie check in: Harper, Flagg, Knueppel and more
04:59
Mobley could maximize rebounds vs. Pistons
09:53
Lack of point guard play impacting Mavericks
01:29
Bengals’ Brown a ‘mid to low RB2' rest of season
05:10
Takeaways from Jets’ offense explosion vs. Bengals
01:29
Betting Raiders spread fades the public vs. Jags
08:57
Warriors’ Kuminga’s performance is ‘earning trust’
01:33
Krick: Packers ‘will make life hell’ for Panthers
01:39
Bears are the better team in matchup with Bengals
02:29
Edwards injury ‘problematic’ for ‘Wolves vs. DEN
02:17
Pistons still have ‘a lot of cracks’ facing Cavs
02:08
Take Lions to spoil Vikings QB McCarthy’s return
01:59
How Lamar’s expected return affects BAL-MIA line
06:32
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
02:44
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
01:39
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game
03:37
Texans can still make a push in AFC
06:22
Rodgers, Steelers need ‘greater sense of urgency’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue