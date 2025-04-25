Skip navigation
Sanders 'got humbled' falling out of Round 1
April 25, 2025 09:16 AM
Dan Patrick and Co. react to Shedeur Sanders dropping out of Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft and ponder the reasons that teams didn't want to take a chance on the Colorado QB.
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
14:20
Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter
15:20
Jeremiah: It feels like Browns will draft Hunter
15:36
Warner breaks down path of undrafted free agent
15:02
Miller: Browns, Jets worst drafting teams in NFL
18:55
Brees projects Hunter’s NFL path as two-way player
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
17:01
Kiper: Hunter’s ‘got to play both ways’ in NFL
08:32
Can LeBron surpass Jordan with another NBA title?
13:51
Why 2025 playoffs are ‘pivotal’ for Bucks’ future
04:00
Titans, Giants risk forcing QB picks in NFL draft
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
13:09
Lakers had ‘genuine emotion’ in Luka’s DAL return
15:13
Howard in ‘basketball heaven’ with HOF induction
05:36
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
13:07
Expect ‘surreal’ night with Luka’s return to DAL
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
04:31
Lakers’ Doncic set for emotional return to Dallas
01:23
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
01:05
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
01:45
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
04:44
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
06:18
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
07:17
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
07:21
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
04:42
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
14:59
Sanders needs to ‘harness anger’ after draft slide
06:40
Cowboys among teams that bolstered offensive line
04:51
Bears surprise by drafting Loveland over Warren
01:40
Florio: Rodgers to the Steelers ‘will happen’
11:27
Giants ‘in predicament’ with crowded QB room
08:14
Giants need to give Dart ‘chance’ to work
07:26
Browns ‘looking to future’ with draft trade
10:09
Hunter Jr. will make Jaguars a ‘relevant’ team
01:19
Expect ‘inconsistent’ fantasy numbers from Golden
10:10
Round 1 Love/Hate: Jeanty, Hunter strike gold
01:44
Hampton’s fantasy value could be hurt by Harris
02:21
Best available players after NFL draft Round 1
02:02
‘Musical chairs’ for Sanders are narrowing
01:17
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
02:50
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
02:04
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
01:11
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
