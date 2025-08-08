Skip navigation
Watch Now
The Route 2025
August 8, 2025 09:04 AM
The Route will see a team of female amateur cyclists take on the world’s most iconic cycling challenge by riding all stages of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes to raise funds for Cure Leukaemia.
Latest Clips
02:00
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
04:34
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
02:14
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
08:56
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
09:23
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’
05:20
Likelihood of Heyward getting a pay bump
04:24
Williams responds to criticism from viral video
05:56
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
10:42
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
12:57
Florio: ESPN-NFL deal is a ‘conflict of interest’
05:15
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?
04:11
Richardson injures finger in preseason opener
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
02:24
Nedoroscik makes return on pommel horse
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
17:14
MXoN Team USA shake up; SMX clinching scenarios
03:29
Barcia ‘riding the best’ of his whole career
03:55
‘Giving up is not an option’ for Raycin Kyler
05:28
Battle for SMX 450 standings is heating up
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
