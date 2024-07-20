 Skip navigation
GOLF-GBR-OPEN
Phil Mickelson said hello to Tiger Woods but: ‘It’s not like we’re going to sit there and chat’
Anderson Motocross Round 10
Live Pro Motocross Round 8 updates from Washougal: Jason Anderson paces qualification early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
Cole Custer returning to NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 to drive No. 41 Haas Factory Team car

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish

July 20, 2024 12:16 PM
Catch the conclusion of Stage 19 of the 2024 Tour de France, as riders finish the 132.8-kilometer mountain ride from Nice to Col de la Couillole.