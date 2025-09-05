All-in on Sabalenka in U.S. Open Women's Final

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With Bristol looming, WWT Raceway becomes even more important to Joey Logano
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence pace 450 practice at zMax Dragway
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB’s regular season enters final three weeks. Here’s a look at playoff picture, awards races
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With Bristol looming, WWT Raceway becomes even more important to Joey Logano
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence pace 450 practice at zMax Dragway
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB’s regular season enters final three weeks. Here’s a look at playoff picture, awards races
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
All-in on Sabalenka in U.S. Open Women's Final
September 5, 2025 04:40 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Amanda Anisimova's chances against Aryna Sabalenka before ultimately going all-in on the latter to successfully defend her U.S. Open title.
Latest Clips
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
02:24
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
13:06
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
01:02
Leonard’s legendary putt that swung 1999 Ryder Cup
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
02:35
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
04:09
Bigsby may help with Flexual Frustration
03:53
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
05:01
Pollard’s guaranteed touches will help Week 1
05:12
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
10:52
Not time to panic about McCaffrey’s calf...yet
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
07:09
Lamb, Prescott should be in demand after Week 1
13:13
Hurts shines as Eagles beat Cowboys in wild opener
09:34
Eagles offense could take game-to-game approach
07:07
Williams could cash in on good Cowboys offense
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
01:43
Bears, Lions lead Week 1 best bets
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
05:37
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
01:33
It’s ‘game mode’ for Deegan ahead of SMX playoffs
07:24
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
04:56
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
01:58
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
10:02
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
09:24
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?
07:32
How Prescott sparked Carter’s spitting ejection
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue