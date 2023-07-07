 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Esteury Ruiz injury
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
Andrew Painter setback
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Esteury Ruiz injury
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
Andrew Painter setback
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lee finds the cup from way out for eagle

July 7, 2023 07:58 PM
Minjee Lee's impeccable approach shot pays off as the ball goes in the hole from 141 yards out to make eagle on No. 15 at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Women's Open.