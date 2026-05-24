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Semenyo's back post finish gives City a 1-0 lead
May 24, 2026 11:32 AM
Antoine Semenyo found himself alone at the back post and calmly finished the corner kick service to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead in Pep Guardiola's final match as manager.
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