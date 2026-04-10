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Two-way expectations for Hunter should be lower

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Castellanos' brace gives West Ham a 3-0 lead

April 10, 2026 03:58 PM
The rout is on as Taty Castellanos notches his second goal to give the Hammers a three-goal advantage against Wolverhampton.

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