Wilson wants to be 'in the moment' at Olympics

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour pro’s son takes down No. 1 seed in U.S. Junior second round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
UFC 304: Belal Muhammad gets a shot at the title
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Decision Dossier: Five-star Darius Acuff Jr.
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Top Clips
UCLA’s Foster in spotlight after Big Ten media day
Tirico: Team USA ‘brings the country together’
Argentina v. Morocco: When do games really end?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour pro’s son takes down No. 1 seed in U.S. Junior second round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
UFC 304: Belal Muhammad gets a shot at the title
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Decision Dossier: Five-star Darius Acuff Jr.
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Top Clips
UCLA’s Foster in spotlight after Big Ten media day
Tirico: Team USA ‘brings the country together’
Argentina v. Morocco: When do games really end?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Wilson wants to be 'in the moment' at Olympics
July 25, 2024 12:06 PM
Natalie Esquire catches up with A'ja Wilson on the WNBA Orange Carpet to preview the 2024 Paris Olympics, reveal the one thing that she can't do, and share expectations for Team USA.
Close Ad