Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystic

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Scottie Scheffler — and son Bennett — enjoying claret jug celebrations
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Gavin Williams just misses Guardians’ first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Scottie Scheffler — and son Bennett — enjoying claret jug celebrations
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Gavin Williams just misses Guardians’ first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystic
August 6, 2025 03:31 PM
Natalie Edie and Callie Fin share why Tuesday's Storm-Mystic trade that sent Brittney Sykes to Seattle makes sense for both teams before breaking down DiJonai Carrington's Lynx debut.
Related Videos
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
Latest Clips
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
10:01
What are Achilles’ heels for the AFC contenders?
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
10:22
Scheffler: FedEx Cup ‘great way’ to finish season
01:23
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
05:45
Stafford expected to be eased back in with Rams
11:04
How much does Chiefs’ Kelce have left in tank?
01:50
Lawrence among best bets for most passing yards
08:17
Rice could be key to Mahomes’ fantasy success
05:59
Could Nix repeat as a top 10 fantasy QB?
03:51
Stroud needs functional OL to regain rookie form
04:17
Maye has chance to be ‘borderline top 12' QB
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
03:55
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
01:58
Odds to make NFL playoffs among 2024 playoff teams
07:29
Identifying Eagles, Lions, Rams’ Achilles’ heels
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
07:17
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
15:23
Florio discusses NFL, ESPN deal and Parsons
01:23
Bet Shelton in ATP Toronto Semifinals
02:36
Watt, Anderson worth DPOY bets over favorites
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
02:28
Do Bengals have enough ‘power’ to win AFC North?
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue