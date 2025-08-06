 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Eli Tomac street clothes.JPG
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler — and son Bennett — enjoying claret jug celebrations
Cleveland Guardians v. New York Mets
Gavin Williams just misses Guardians’ first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets

Top Clips

tiger_mpx.jpg
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Eli Tomac street clothes.JPG
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler — and son Bennett — enjoying claret jug celebrations
Cleveland Guardians v. New York Mets
Gavin Williams just misses Guardians’ first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets

Top Clips

tiger_mpx.jpg
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystic

August 6, 2025 03:31 PM
Natalie Edie and Callie Fin share why Tuesday's Storm-Mystic trade that sent Brittney Sykes to Seattle makes sense for both teams before breaking down DiJonai Carrington's Lynx debut.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_acesprobs_250806.jpg
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
nbc_roto_acesvalkyries_250806.jpg
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
nbc_wnba_topplays06_250806.jpg
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
nbc_bte_lynxstormwbna_250805.jpg
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_wnba_topplays27_250730.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
for_mpx_wnba.jpg
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
nbc_bte_libertywings_250728.jpg
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250727.jpg
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks

Latest Clips

tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
allen_thumb.jpg
10:01
What are Achilles’ heels for the AFC contenders?
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedEx Cup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_roto_shedeursanders_250806.jpg
01:23
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
nbc_roto_keenanallen_250806.jpg
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250806.jpg
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250806.jpg
05:45
Stafford expected to be eased back in with Rams
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250806.jpg
11:04
How much does Chiefs’ Kelce have left in tank?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250806.jpg
01:50
Lawrence among best bets for most passing yards
mahomesberry.jpg
08:17
Rice could be key to Mahomes’ fantasy success
nixberry.jpg
05:59
Could Nix repeat as a top 10 fantasy QB?
stroudberry.jpg
03:51
Stroud needs functional OL to regain rookie form
mayeberry.jpg
04:17
Maye has chance to be ‘borderline top 12' QB
nbc_roto_nicklodolo_250806.jpg
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
mayfieldberry.jpg
03:55
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250806.jpg
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
nbc_csu_draftkings_odds_250806.jpg
01:58
Odds to make NFL playoffs among 2024 playoff teams
mpx.jpg
07:29
Identifying Eagles, Lions, Rams’ Achilles’ heels
nbc_roto_mackenziegore_250806.jpg
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
nbc_csu_joeburrow_250806.jpg
07:17
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display
nbc_cfb_big10_nwbraunint_250806.jpg
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
nbc_dps_mikeflorio_250806.jpg
15:23
Florio discusses NFL, ESPN deal and Parsons
nbc_roto_tennis_250806.jpg
01:23
Bet Shelton in ATP Toronto Semifinals
nbc_roto_dpoy_250805.jpg
02:36
Watt, Anderson worth DPOY bets over favorites
notre_dame.jpg
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
nbc_roto_bengals_250806.jpg
02:28
Do Bengals have enough ‘power’ to win AFC North?
nbc_roto_asufutures_250806.jpg
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025