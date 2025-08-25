 Skip navigation
Ireland's Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Future sites for the Ryder Cup matches
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
2025 NFL Offense Rankings: Best fantasy football environments and sleepers
Cleveland Guardians v Texas Rangers
Rays at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250825.jpg
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
nbc_berry_tightend1tier_250825.jpg
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
nbc_ffhh_tier2te_250825.jpg
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250825.jpg
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
nbc_berry_tightend1tier_250825.jpg
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
nbc_ffhh_tier2te_250825.jpg
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer

August 25, 2025 11:26 AM
Watch the top moments from Sunday's WNBA action, headlined by Nneka Ogwumike buzzer-beater to lift Seattle over Washington.

nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
nbc_bte_acesmercury_250814.jpg
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
nakase.jpg
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250825.jpg
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
nbc_berry_tightend1tier_250825.jpg
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
nbc_ffhh_tier2te_250825.jpg
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
nbc_csu_giantswin_250825.jpg
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
m_nabers.jpg
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
nbc_csu_commanders_250825.jpg
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
nbc_csu_cowboys_250825.jpg
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_csu_eagleswin_250825.jpg
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_250825.jpg
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_csu_billswin_250825.jpg
05:38
Win total predictions for 2025: Bills
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
nbc_csu_jetswin_250825.jpg
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets
nbc_csu_dolphinswin_250825.jpg
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
nbc_dps_criscollinsworth_250825.jpg
18:11
Shedeur, rookie QBs must speed up pocket process
nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
10:33
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_roto_giantsfutures_250825.jpg
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
nbc_pl_jpwfulvmuhit_250825.jpg
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
nbc_PFT_OConnell_250825.jpg
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
NBC_PFT_HendonHooker_250825.jpg
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
nbc_pft_brownsbackupqb_250825.jpg
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250825.jpg
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250825.jpg
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250825.jpg
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4