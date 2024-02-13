 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR schedule for 2024 Speedweek at Daytona
The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
David Malukas fractures hand in mountain biking accident, status for IndyCar opener in St. Petersburg unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
oly_swm100bk_worlds_final_240213.jpg
Armstrong helps U.S. complete 100m back sweep
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240213.jpg
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR schedule for 2024 Speedweek at Daytona
The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
David Malukas fractures hand in mountain biking accident, status for IndyCar opener in St. Petersburg unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
oly_swm100bk_worlds_final_240213.jpg
Armstrong helps U.S. complete 100m back sweep
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240213.jpg
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Curzan wins 1st individual world title in 100 back

February 13, 2024 12:41 PM
With a personal-best time of 58.29 seconds in the women's 100m backstroke at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Claire Curzan earned her first individual world title.