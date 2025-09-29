 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Woody Marks overtakes Nick Chubb
Katie Kubiak
U.S. finishes 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with 18 gold medals, 35 total
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup report cards: Grading performances of all 24 players, both captains at Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Woody Marks overtakes Nick Chubb
Katie Kubiak
U.S. finishes 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with 18 gold medals, 35 total
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup report cards: Grading performances of all 24 players, both captains at Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 5

September 29, 2025 10:17 AM
Watch highlights from Stage 5 of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship: BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Portugal.

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
01:38
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
01:38
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
02:19
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans
jettas.jpg
02:17
Vikings-Browns is ‘uniquely difficult’ to price
rams.jpg
01:48
Back Rams against injury-riddled 49ers in Week 5
nbc_dps_dalgbtie_250929.jpg
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
09:12
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_dps_rydercup_250929.jpg
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
04:55
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_cfb_minnperich_250929.jpg
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_atlwastenhou_250929.jpg
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
nbc_pft_billsreax_250929.jpg
04:15
Bills play with their food again vs. Saints
nbc_pft_bearsraiders_250929.jpg
01:24
Bears pull off ‘gutsy’ win vs. Raiders
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_250929.jpg
01:17
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
dnp_nbc_golf_penske16x9_250928.jpg
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
nbc_pft_steelersvikings_250929.jpg
05:45
Steelers scratch out win over Vikings in Ireland
nbc_pft_coltsrams_250929.jpg
06:21
Rams, Colts should both be confident in starts
nbc_pft_chiefs_250929.jpg
05:26
Chiefs offense gets its mojo back vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_parsonsovershadowed_250929.jpg
08:13
Parsons storyline overshadowed by DAL-GB drama
nbc_pft_dallasoffense_250929.jpg
07:49
Prescott, Pickens unlock DAL offense vs. GB
nbc_pft_bucsreaction_250929.jpg
03:00
Buccaneers have plenty of positives early
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250929.jpg
11:40
Eagles’ offense frustrates even with 4-0 record
nbc_pft_packersconcern_250929.jpg
12:13
Packers need to tinker to meet aspirations
nbc_pft_packersfortunate_250929.jpg
05:35
Packers get off the hook with tie vs. Cowboys
nbc_psnff_chiefsreturn_250929.jpg
02:57
Are Chiefs officially ‘back’ after Ravens win?
nbc_psnff_schottenheimerreax_250929.jpg
01:47
Schottenheimer is ‘lockstep’ with Dak
nbc_snf_dakint_250929.jpg
01:10
Prescott: It was ‘fun’ to compete against Parsons