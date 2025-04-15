The Lynx selected Aubrey Griffin with the No. 37 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Injuries slowed Griffin during her final two seasons at UConn, as she appeared in 30 games. Making 16 appearances in 2024-25, the 6-foot-1 forward averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 59.5 percent from the field. Griffin’s stats weren’t impressive, but, at her best, she is an athletic wing who can provide value, especially as a defender. Griffin joins the Lynx, an excellent roster headlined by another UConn alumna in Napheesa Collier. Making the team will be difficult, but Griffin’s athleticism and defensive ability give her a shot.