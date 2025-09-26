 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 China Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
Tennis: Laver Cup
Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 21
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech excluded from race in Italy over safety concerns

Top Clips

nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250927.jpg
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
nbc_cfb_iowatd1_250927.jpg
Gronowski punches it in from three yards out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBAMinnesota LynxCheryl Reeve

Cheryl
Reeve

WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Sabally’s 23 points lead Mercury over Lynx 84-76 in Game 3 of WNBA semifinals
The Mercury have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and can reach the Finals on Sunday with a win in Game 4 in Phoenix.
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
September 26, 2025 11:27 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the Lynx's collapse in Game 2 against the Mercury, highlighting why Minnesota is a strong bounce-back bet on the road, with a strong record following losses.
Top-seeded Lynx lament losing their usual composure and a big lead in letting Mercury tie the series
Mercury snap back from 20-point deficit to beat Lynx 89-83 in OT and even WNBA semifinal series
Williams scores 23 as Lynx win Game 1 of semifinals over Mercury 82-69
2025 WNBA Awards: Jackie Powell’s picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, and more
Napheesa Collier’s 20 points lead Minnesota Lynx to dominant 101-72 win over Golden State Valkyries
A’ja Wilson’s incredible season earns her a second straight AP Player of the Year award

Latest Player News

  • Cheryl Reeve
    MIN Head Coach
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    The WNBA has suspended Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve for Sunday’s Game 4 of the semifinals against the Mercury.
    Reeve was ejected during the final minute of Friday’s loss to Phoenix after coming onto the court to argue that a foul should have been called on Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas. While Reeve picking up her second technical foul of the night triggered the ejection, not leaving the court promptly and comments made during her postgame press conference prompted the suspension for Game 4. Minnesota, which trails the series two games to one, could potentially be without Napheesa Collier as well, as she suffered an ankle injury during the play that led to Reeve’s ejection.