Reeve was ejected during the final minute of Friday’s loss to Phoenix after coming onto the court to argue that a foul should have been called on Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas. While Reeve picking up her second technical foul of the night triggered the ejection, not leaving the court promptly and comments made during her postgame press conference prompted the suspension for Game 4. Minnesota, which trails the series two games to one, could potentially be without Napheesa Collier as well, as she suffered an ankle injury during the play that led to Reeve’s ejection.