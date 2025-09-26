The Mercury have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and can reach the Finals on Sunday with a win in Game 4 in Phoenix.
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the Lynx's collapse in Game 2 against the Mercury, highlighting why Minnesota is a strong bounce-back bet on the road, with a strong record following losses.
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the Lynx's collapse in Game 2 against the Mercury, highlighting why Minnesota is a strong bounce-back bet on the road, with a strong record following losses.
Aces, Mercury even WNBA semifinals series at 1-1
Both series in the WNBA semifinals are tied at one. Natalie Esquire and Owen Pence discuss the matchups, sharing why A'ja Wilson was "really great" in Game 2 and how the Mercury got "stop after stop" in a huge comeback.
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
Look back at the best moments from Tuesday's WNBA playoff action, where A'ja Wilson and the Aces evened the series against the Fever, and the Mercury escaped the Lynx in an instant OT classic.
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
Relive the best plays from the first games of the WNBA Playoff semifinals, including the Fever's stunning win against the Aces and the Lynx riding a big fourth quarter to victory over the Mercury.
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams unpack how Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever "dominated from start to finish" in their stunning Game 1 win over the Aces. Then, they dive into the Lynx-Mercury series.
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams explore the significance of A'ja Wilson and Alanna Smith being named the WNBA's first-ever Co-Defensive Players of the Year winners before reacting to 6POY, MIP, and COY finishes.
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
Check out the top highlights from Wednesday night's WNBA playoff matchups. The Lynx head to the semifinals after a tight win vs Golden State. The Liberty fell hard to the Mercury and will face off on Friday for Game 3.
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss how well the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx performed in their respective Game 1s to start the WNBA Playoffs and whether they will meet in the WNBA Finals.
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Check out top plays from the WNBA's first playoff games Sunday, September 14 including the New York Liberty winning in overtime while the Aces, Lynx and Dream all win comfortably in their respective matchups.