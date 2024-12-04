Connecticut Sun hire Belgium national team coach Rachid Meziane

The Connecticut Sun hired Belgium national team coach Rachid Meziane to replace Stephanie White, the team announced.

Meziane led Belgium to a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics in August.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachid as the new head coach of the Connecticut Sun,” new general manager Morgan Tuck said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience, passion and a proven track record of success that will help elevate our players and team as a whole. Rachid’s dedication and commitment to growing women’s basketball, internationally and domestically, brings a unique perspective both on and off the court that aligns with the values and vision of our organization.”

Tuck was promoted to the GM position. White left the Sun to coach the Indiana Fever.

Besides leading Belgium, Meziane has served as the coach of the French women’s basketball club Villeneuve D’Asco since 2019. He led the team to a Ligue Feminine de Basketball Championship and a EuroLeague runner-up finish during the 2023-24 season.

“I am honored to represent a franchise like the Connecticut Sun, a team and organization with a rich history and a passionate fan base,” Meziane said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our talented roster and assembling a dedicated coaching staff, as we continue to build upon the Sun’s legacy and strive for a championship.”

The Sun are a team in transition, with stars Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones all free agents.

There are still two head coaching openings left in the WNBA, which had seven coaches get fired after the season ended. Dallas and Washington are still looking.