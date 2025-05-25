How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

The reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty have picked up from where they left off as the team has started the 2025 season on a strong note ahead of its matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries, led by standout players Kayla Thornton, Temi Fagbenle and Veronica Burton, are the newest expansion side in the league. Golden State will quickly set out to prove it can compete against some of the WNBA heavyweights. However, it will be much easier said than done when the team heads to the East Coast for a tough outing versus Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Co.

It will be the first time that both of these teams will square off against each other. The Valkyries will without a doubt look to make a statement, while the Liberty will want to flex its muscles with hopes of eventually achieving back-to-back titles. Read on for more information on the matchup and how to watch it live.

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty team news, preview

New York is continuing to show its offensive prowess and is coming off a narrow, but impressive, 90-88 win over the Indiana Fever. In its first three games, the Liberty has posted at least 90 points and outscored its opponents by 41 points within that span. The team also leads in average points per game with 93.7.

Much of that firepower is thanks to Stewart, Ionescu and newcomer Natasha Cloud. The 33-year-old veteran has put up 56 points in 3 games. Add that to Stewart’s dominance, and New York is showing no signs of slowing down its attack.

On the other side of the ball, the Liberty have also played sound defense. New York is currently third in defensive rating through three games played. This comes as no surprise considering the team has three players who made the All-Defensive team last season: Stewart, Cloud and Jonquel Jones.

On the other side, it’s safe to say Golden State is still figuring out its offense. Through three games, the Valkyries have only scored more than 80 points once, but their physical defensive approach has so far allowed the team to keep games close. Golden State ranks first in steals per game with 10.3 — Burton accounting for three of them. However, keeping up that defensive play style against the Liberty could be a risk if things don’t go in the Valkyries’ favor early in the game.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty - TV/stream info

When: Tuesday, May 27

Tuesday, May 27 Where: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York Time: 4 PM ET

4 PM ET TV Channel: YouTube TV (Subscription with WNBA League Pass)

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty betting odds

The Liberty enter the game as -15.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday. New York is also -1350 on the moneyline.

The over/under has been set at 168.5.

