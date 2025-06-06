How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

It’s the Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky this Saturday, June 7, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This Commissioner’s Cup match up begins at 8 PM ET on CBS.

Saturday’s game will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Indiana defeated Chicago 93-58 at home on May 17.

The Indiana Fever snapped a three-game losing streak with an 85-76 win against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 24 points, while Lexie Hull contributed 14 points and a team-high 6 rebounds. Aliyah Boston added 10 points in the win.

Aari McDonald made her Fever debut in the win, recording a team-high 5 assists and 3 steals. McDonald was signed via an emergency hardship exception on Monday.

Indiana remains without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Clark has missed the last two games with a strained left quadriceps, while Cunningham is sidelined with a right ankle injury suffered on May 30.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark (quad strain) considers herself day-to-day

The Chicago Sky are coming off consecutive wins against the Dallas Wings — a 97-92 victory on May 29 and a 94-83 win on May 31, their first wins of the season. In Saturday’s matchup Ariel Atkins led the team with 26 points and 4 steals, while Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points and 7 rebounds. Angel Reese followed with 14 points and team-high 9 rebounds.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky:

When: Saturday, June 7

Saturday, June 7 Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount Plus

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates: