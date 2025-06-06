 Skip navigation
How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

  
Published June 6, 2025 01:16 PM

It’s the Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky this Saturday, June 7, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This Commissioner’s Cup match up begins at 8 PM ET on CBS.

Saturday’s game will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Indiana defeated Chicago 93-58 at home on May 17.

The Indiana Fever snapped a three-game losing streak with an 85-76 win against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 24 points, while Lexie Hull contributed 14 points and a team-high 6 rebounds. Aliyah Boston added 10 points in the win.

Aari McDonald made her Fever debut in the win, recording a team-high 5 assists and 3 steals. McDonald was signed via an emergency hardship exception on Monday.

Indiana remains without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Clark has missed the last two games with a strained left quadriceps, while Cunningham is sidelined with a right ankle injury suffered on May 30.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark (quad strain) considers herself day-to-day

The Chicago Sky are coming off consecutive wins against the Dallas Wings — a 97-92 victory on May 29 and a 94-83 win on May 31, their first wins of the season. In Saturday’s matchup Ariel Atkins led the team with 26 points and 4 steals, while Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points and 7 rebounds. Angel Reese followed with 14 points and team-high 9 rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 3): Aces ascend, Fever fall; Liberty, Lynx in lockstep
Aces rebound after early adversity, while Fever struggle to find footing without Caitlin Clark.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky:

  • When: Saturday, June 7
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • Time: 8 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount Plus
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Caitlin Clark injury update: When Will Indiana Fever WNBA star return from quad injury?
The Fever will be without their star point guard and offensive focal point for the foreseeable future.

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, More
How to bet on the WNBA’s MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player the Year race

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • June 1-17: Commissioner’s Cup Tournament
  • July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship
  • July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
  • July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date