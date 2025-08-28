Leila Lacan scores 22 and Connecticut posts 101-95 win over Wings, playing without Bueckers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Leila Lacan had 22 points, Marina Mabrey scored 18 points, including two key free throws with 16.6 seconds left, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 101-95 on Wednesday night for their highest scoring game this season.

Dallas played without No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers, who was a late scratch from the lineup due to an illness.

Tina Charles also scored 18 points for Connecticut, (10-28) which won on the road for just fourth time this season in 20 tries.

Aneesah Morrow finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Saniya Rivers added 11 points.

Aziaha James led Dallas (9-30) with 22 points. Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 18 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 points. Arike Ogunbowale (right knee) was also out of the Dallas lineup.

Bria Hartley made a basket with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut an 89-77 lead. But the Sun went more than five minutes without scoring and did not make another field goal until the closing seconds.

Mabrey was called for a lane violation with 27.5 seconds left, leading to a made free throw by Amy Okonkwo to get Dallas within 95-92. Charles answered with a hook shot in the lane to end Connecticut’s field-goal drought.

Mabrey and Charles combined to go 4 for 4 at the free-throw line down the stretch to seal it.

The Wings dropped to 5-16 at home this season.