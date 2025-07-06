 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Napheesa Collier scores 22 points to lead Lynx over Valkyries 82-71

  
Published July 6, 2025 11:41 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier scored 22 points and the Minnesota Lynx topped the Golden State Valkyries 82-71 on Saturday night.

The Valkyrie took a 56-54 lead in the middle of the third quarter with a 10-0 run that started with a pair of 3-pointers by Tiffany Hayes but the Lynx closed with a 15-4 run to take a 69-60 lead into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota pushed the lead to 78-63 on Kayla McBride’s 3-pointer with 4:16 to play.

Courtney Williams scored 15 points for the Lynx (16-2) and McBride added 12.

Hayes had a season-high 23 points for Golden State (9-8), which had won two straight and four of five. Kayla Thornton scored 13 points, but only two after the first quarter. Stephanie Talbot added 10.

Minnesota shot 53% and put together a 14-0 run to take a 25-18 lead after one quarter. The Valkyrie made two early 3-pointers but missed their next eight.

Collier had six straight Lynx points early in the second quarter for a 10-point lead and hit a 3 with 2:46 to go until halftime for a 41-31 lead. Monique Billings scored the next five points for the Valkyries to make it 41-36 at the break.

