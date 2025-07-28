 Skip navigation
Texas man pleads guilty to stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and gets 2 1/2 years in prison

  
Published July 28, 2025 07:48 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Texas man who told police he was in “an imaginary relationship” with WNBA star Caitlin Clark was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing the Indiana Fever guard.

Michael Lewis, of Denton, Texas, reached a deal with Marion County prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment. He will get credit for time served.

Lewis also was ordered to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Fever events and Indiana Pacers organization events, as well as to have no contact with Clark. He also will not be allowed internet access during his sentence.

Lewis was arrested on Jan. 12 after authorities alleged he sent hundreds of “threats and sexually explicit messages” to Clark between Dec. 12, 2024, and Jan. 11, 2025.

Lewis, who prophesied during Monday’s courtroom proceedings that the end of the world was coming, also was recommended to get mental health treatment.

The FBI tracked the IP addresses of Lewis’ messages to a hotel in downtown Indianapolis as well as the Indianapolis Public Library. Indianapolis police then made a welfare check on Lewis, according to court documents, and he told officers that he was in “an imaginary relationship” with Clark and that he came to Indianapolis on vacation.

The messages to Clark continued after the initial visit by police.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has been limited to 13 games this season because of injuries and is currently sidelined with a strained right groin.