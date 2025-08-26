What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 25-August 31

With just over two weeks remaining in the WNBA’s regular season, the playoff race is quickly heating up. This week’s action features an exciting slate of matchups that fans won’t want to miss. Tuesday night’s action tips off at 7:00 PM ET when the Seattle Storm take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Later, it’s a Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks showdown at 10 PM. See below for the full WNBA schedule for this week, as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of August 25 -31:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, August 25:

NY Liberty 81, Connecticut Sun 79

Las Vegas Aces 79, Chicago Sky 74

Tuesday, August 26:

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever - 7 PM on CBSSN

Phoenix Mercury at LA Sparks - 10 PM on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, August 27:

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Thursday, August 28:

Washington Mystics at NY Liberty - 7:00 PM on Prime Video

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury - 10 PM on Prime Video

Friday, August 29:

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on ION

Indiana Fever at LA Sparks - 10 PM on ION

Saturday, August 30:

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on NBA TV

Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm - 9:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

NY Liberty at Phoenix Mercury -10:00 PM on NBA TV

Sunday, August 31:

Washington Mystics at LA Sparks - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on NBA TV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates: