 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football 2025: Keys to the Zero RB draft strategy
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Key questions for NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
Track &amp; Field: Grand Slam Track Philadelphia
Diamond League Final: Who can qualify for World Track and Field Championships?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
nbc_t24_450mostsurprising_250826.jpg
Who was the biggest surprise in 450 Motocross?
nbc_t24_deeganmindgames_250826.jpg
Could Deegan be in for a ‘rude awakening’ in 450?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football 2025: Keys to the Zero RB draft strategy
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Key questions for NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
Track &amp; Field: Grand Slam Track Philadelphia
Diamond League Final: Who can qualify for World Track and Field Championships?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
nbc_t24_450mostsurprising_250826.jpg
Who was the biggest surprise in 450 Motocross?
nbc_t24_deeganmindgames_250826.jpg
Could Deegan be in for a ‘rude awakening’ in 450?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 25-August 31

  
Published August 26, 2025 10:25 AM

With just over two weeks remaining in the WNBA’s regular season, the playoff race is quickly heating up. This week’s action features an exciting slate of matchups that fans won’t want to miss. Tuesday night’s action tips off at 7:00 PM ET when the Seattle Storm take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Later, it’s a Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks showdown at 10 PM. See below for the full WNBA schedule for this week, as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of August 25 -31:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, August 25:

RELATED: Breanna Stewart has 19 points in return from injury to lift New York to 81-79 win over Connecticut

Tuesday, August 26:

  • Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever - 7 PM on CBSSN
  • Phoenix Mercury at LA Sparks - 10 PM on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, August 27:

  • Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass
  • Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Thursday, August 28:

  • Washington Mystics at NY Liberty - 7:00 PM on Prime Video
  • Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury - 10 PM on Prime Video

RELATED: Portland’s WNBA expansion team hires Valkyries executive as first GM

Friday, August 29:

  • Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Indiana Fever at LA Sparks - 10 PM on ION

Saturday, August 30:

  • Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on NBA TV
  • Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm - 9:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • NY Liberty at Phoenix Mercury -10:00 PM on NBA TV

Sunday, August 31:

  • Washington Mystics at LA Sparks - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on NBA TV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

RELATED: WNBA breaks single-season attendance record that had stood since 2002

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date