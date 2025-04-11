The Mystics selected Zaay Green with the No. 32 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The 6-foot-2 Green played for four programs during her seven college basketball seasons, most recently appearing in 33 games for Alabama in 2024-25. Shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 65.4 percent from the foul line, she averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes. While she’s an older player, joining a rebuilding Mystics squad may increase Green’s chances of sticking in the WNBA this season.